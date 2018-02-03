Wintry mix expected for Sunday morning and afternoon

A mix of wintry weather is expected in parts of the state on Sunday, mainly during the afternoon, said Meteorologist Mike Cameron. (WFSB)

Cameron said throughout most of the state, there may be scattered showers of snow, a snowy and rainy mix, or plain rain starting in the 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Along I-395, Cameron said it will likely be just rain.

As precipitation gets steadier, plain rain will take over in areas receiving a mix or snow from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

As for accumulations, Cameron said areas of a coating to an inch are possible, especially northwest of Hartford. As the transition to rain occurs, this light coating will wash away, Cameron said.

Cameron said that while most of the state will see precipitation, he said the uncertainty lies in the model predictions concerning the entrapment of cold air lingering above the state.

The rain could change back to a wintry mix or snow before ending late Sunday night or very early Monday morning, resulting in slickness as the temperature drops and hovers at or below freezing.

“Temperatures will fall back to near 30 degrees and untreated surfaces may become slick after midnight, so if your plans are to stay out late, be aware that there may be a few hazards popping up.”

As for Monday, the coastal storm is out of the way, making way to a clear, but brisk and windy Monday.

