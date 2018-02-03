PD: Person struck, one arrested after car into Milford liquor store

A person was injured after being struck by a fleeing driver who was later arrested after crashing into a liquor store entrance in Milford.

The incident took place at around 6 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Milford resident 58-year-old Kenneth Longfield was arrested after police said he struck a person with his car outside of the Dollar General, then fled, lost control of his car, and crashed into the entrance of The Crushed Grape on Melba Ave.

Police said the person who was struck suffered non-life threatening injuries to his or her leg, and was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment.

Longfield was charged with DWI, Assault with a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree, Evading Responsibility, and Reckless Endangerment.

Police said he was not injured.

It is unknown when Longfield will be in court.

