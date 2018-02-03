Injuries reported in two car crash involving trooper in Wolcott

Police are responding to a two-car crash with injuries in Wolcott in which a Connecticut State Trooper was involved.More >
Police are responding to a two-car crash with injuries in Wolcott in which a Connecticut State Trooper was involved.More >
Scientists at Chicago's Field Museum are now studying a piece of the meteor that broke apart earlier this month over Michigan.More >
Scientists at Chicago's Field Museum are now studying a piece of the meteor that broke apart earlier this month over Michigan.More >
One person has died after crashing into a utility police in Hartford on Saturday evening.More >
One person has died after crashing into a utility police in Hartford on Saturday evening.More >
A former student teacher and assistant track coach for the West Hartford School system is accused of having a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student.More >
A former student teacher and assistant track coach for the West Hartford School system is accused of having a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student.More >
A mix of wintry weather is expected in parts of the state on Sunday, mainly during the afternoon, said Meteorologist Mike Cameron.More >
A mix of wintry weather is expected in parts of the state on Sunday, mainly during the afternoon, said Meteorologist Mike Cameron.More >
The flu season at the beginning of 2018 has been worse than normal across the United States, even for the people charged with keeping us safe and healthy when we go to the hospital.More >
The flu season at the beginning of 2018 has been worse than normal across the United States, even for the people charged with keeping us safe and healthy when we go to the hospital.More >
On Saturday, January 13, Tandy Harmon was an energetic maid of honor, running around with her best friend and making last-minute wedding preparations.More >
On Saturday, January 13, Tandy Harmon was an energetic maid of honor, running around with her best friend and making last-minute wedding preparations.More >
Two sisters tied down and burned a 5-year-old girl, permanently disfiguring her, in a voodoo ritual meant to rid her of a demon causing her to misbehave, police said.More >
Two sisters tied down and burned a 5-year-old girl, permanently disfiguring her, in a voodoo ritual meant to rid her of a demon causing her to misbehave, police said.More >
More than $50 million worth of gold bars, coins, and dust that has sat at the bottom of the ocean since the ship it was on sunk in 1857 is about to go on public display in California.More >
More than $50 million worth of gold bars, coins, and dust that has sat at the bottom of the ocean since the ship it was on sunk in 1857 is about to go on public display in California.More >
A man and a woman were apprehended in connection with what Glastonbury police called a string of burglaries.More >
A man and a woman were apprehended in connection with what Glastonbury police called a string of burglaries.More >