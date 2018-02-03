Injuries reported in two car crash involving trooper in Wolcott

Police are responding to a two-car crash with injuries in Wolcott in which a Connecticut State Trooper was involved. (WFSB)

The accident took place on Wolcott Rd, or Route 69, between Munson Road and Sharon Road on Saturday evening.

Naugatuck Police Lieutenant Bryan Cammarata told Channel 3 the head-on crash involved an off-duty female trooper and a male driver of a pick up truck.

Crews are expected to remain on scene investigating for several hours.

Both the driver of the car and the trooper, who was in a State Police car were taken to the hospital, said Chief of Wolcott Police Ed Stephens.

