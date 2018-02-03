PD: State Trooper killed in motor vehicle crash

Trooper Danielle Miller was killed in a two-car crash in Wolcott on Saturday evening. (Connecticut State Police)

Police are responding to a two-car crash with injuries in Wolcott in which a Connecticut State Trooper was involved. (WFSB)

A State Trooper was killed in a two-car crash in Wolcott on Saturday evening, according to Connecticut State Police.

The accident took place on Wolcott Road, or Route 69, between Munson Road and Sharon Road.

Police said Trooper Danielle Miller died as a result of injuries sustained during an off-duty motor vehicle crash with a pick-up truck.

Both the driver of the car and the trooper, who was in a State Police car were taken to the hospital, said Chief of Wolcott Police Ed Stephens.

Trooper Miller was assigned to Troop L in Litchfield and police said she graduated from the Connecticut State Police Academy in 2014.

Connecticut State Police mourn death of State Trooper Danielle Miller killed in Wolcott traffic crash. pic.twitter.com/m45zBmVI0p — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 4, 2018

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.