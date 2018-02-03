PD: State Trooper killed in two-car crash in Wolcott - WFSB 3 Connecticut

PD: State Trooper killed in two-car crash in Wolcott

A State Trooper was killed in a two-car crash in Wolcott on Saturday evening, according to Connecticut State Police (CSP). 

Police said Trooper Danielle Miller died as a result of injuries sustained during an off-duty motor vehicle crash with a pick-up truck.

The accident took place on Wolcott Road, or Route 69, between Munson Road and Sharon Road.

Both the driver of the car and the trooper, who was in a State Police car were taken to the hospital, said Chief of Wolcott Police Ed Stephens.

Trooper Miller was assigned to Troop L in Litchfield and police said she graduated from the Connecticut State Police Academy in 2014. 

CSP said they're grateful for Trooper Miller's service and their thoughts and prayers are with the family.

Governor Malloy thanked Miller for her service and sent out his condolences to Miller's family and friends.

Wolcott Chief Ed Stephens spoke to media on Sunday afternoon on the investigation thus far, and offered his condolences.

