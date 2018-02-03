PD: State Trooper killed in two-car crash in Wolcott

Police are responding to a two-car crash with injuries in Wolcott in which a Connecticut State Trooper was involved. (WFSB)

A State Trooper was killed in a two-car crash in Wolcott on Saturday evening, according to Connecticut State Police (CSP).

Police said Trooper Danielle Miller died as a result of injuries sustained during an off-duty motor vehicle crash with a pick-up truck.

The accident took place on Wolcott Road, or Route 69, between Munson Road and Sharon Road.

Both the driver of the car and the trooper, who was in a State Police car were taken to the hospital, said Chief of Wolcott Police Ed Stephens.

Trooper Miller was assigned to Troop L in Litchfield and police said she graduated from the Connecticut State Police Academy in 2014.

CSP said they're grateful for Trooper Miller's service and their thoughts and prayers are with the family.

It is w/heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Tpr Danielle Miller as a result of injuries sustained from an off-duty crash in Wolcott. Tpr Miller of Troop L-Litchfield graduated w/the 124th TT on 12/11/14. We are grateful for her service.Thoughts & prayers are w/her family — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 4, 2018

Governor Malloy thanked Miller for her service and sent out his condolences to Miller's family and friends.

Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, and @CT_STATE_POLICE colleagues of State Trooper Danielle Miller. We thank her for her service and commitment to the public safety of the residents of our state. Our prayers are with her loved ones during this difficult time. https://t.co/QUgR8f4AY4 — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) February 4, 2018

Wolcott Chief Ed Stephens spoke to media on Sunday afternoon on the investigation thus far, and offered his condolences.

