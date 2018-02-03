One person killed in car versus pole crash in Hartford

One person has died after crashing into a utility police in Hartford on Saturday evening.

Deputy Chief of Hartford Police, Brian Foley said police are investigating the crash that took place on Collins Street near May Street.

Foley said the driver was taken to St. Francis Hospital and died a short time after arrival.

Foley said Hartford Police surveillance video indicated that speed may have contributed to the crash.

