PD: East Hartford woman, 26, killed in car crash involving light pole

A 26-year-old woman was identified in a fatal car crash involving a light pole on Saturday evening. (WFSB)

A 26-year-old woman was identified in a fatal car crash involving a light pole on Saturday evening, according to Hartford Police.

Deputy Chief of Hartford Police, Brian Foley said Shantay Clark of East Hartford was transported to Saint Francis Hospital after her 2007 Nissan Maxima crashed into a light pole at 275 Collins Street in Hartford around 9:30 p.m.

Clark was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead shortly after she arrived at the hospital.

Foley said surveillance video indicated that speed may have contributed to the crash.

The investigation of this incident is ongoing.

HPD investigating a single car vs utility pole fatal MVA. Collins St near May St. Operator transported to St Fran, pronounced a short time later. C4 video indicates speed as an issue. No passengers. — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) February 4, 2018

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.