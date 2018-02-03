PD: East Hartford woman, 26, killed in car crash involving light - WFSB 3 Connecticut

PD: East Hartford woman, 26, killed in car crash involving light pole

Posted: Updated:
A 26-year-old woman was identified in a fatal car crash involving a light pole on Saturday evening. (WFSB) A 26-year-old woman was identified in a fatal car crash involving a light pole on Saturday evening. (WFSB)
(WFSB file photo) (WFSB file photo)
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

A 26-year-old woman was identified in a fatal car crash involving a light pole on Saturday evening, according to Hartford Police.

Deputy Chief of Hartford Police, Brian Foley said Shantay Clark of East Hartford was transported to Saint Francis Hospital after her 2007 Nissan Maxima crashed into a light pole at 275 Collins Street in Hartford around 9:30 p.m.

Clark was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead shortly after she arrived at the hospital.

Foley said surveillance video indicated that speed may have contributed to the crash.

The investigation of this incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.