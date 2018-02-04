Sunday morning begins with a wintry mix, switches to rain in the afternoon

Rainfall totals across the state will range from 0.5"-1.0" (WFSB)

A big thank you to the Allens in Colebrook who sent in this photo of their vehicle that received a light coating of snow this morning.

Super Bowl Sunday will start with parts of the state seeing a wintry mix in the morning, according to Channel 3’s Meteorologist Mike Cameron.

Temperatures are at the freezing mark or just below and Cameron said the wintry mix might be enough to cause some minor aggravation.

“We do have inclement weather, but at least we don’t have to contend with a blizzard,” Cameron said.

There is a chance of light accumulation northwest of Hartford.

“We have some spotty snow showers possible this morning.”

However, the precipitation will switch to rain around lunchtime in most parts of the state.

Highs will range from the upper 30s to the mid-40s and Cameron is predicting 0.5”-1.0” of rain.

Late on Sunday evening, the rain could transition back to a wintry mix or snow due to temperatures dropping to the 30-degree mark.

“Once we get past the rain, the temperatures will fall back to near freezing or below.”

Roads and untreated surfaces may become slick after midnight and Cameron said to drive with caution.

The skies will be partly sunny Monday morning and temperatures in the afternoon will be in the 30s and the evening will be cold with temps in the teens.

Cameron expects Tuesday the cold air to continue on Tuesday and partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 20s and mid-30s.

A storm could impact the state on Wednesday and Cameron is predicting a wintry mix for the morning commute, but he expects a shift to rain in the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-40s.

