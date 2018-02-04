One person shot by East Hartford police in stolen vehicle pursuit

A large police presence has gathered in Glastonbury after, sources said, a police chase (WFSB)

One person was shot by law enforcement following a multi-town pursuit involving a stolen vehicle, according to East Hartford police.

Lieutenant Joshua Litwin of the East Hartford Police Department said officers spotted the stolen vehicle at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday evening at Turtle Creek Lane in East Hartford.

According to Litwin, police fired at the suspect and during the encounter, the suspect fled the scene.

Police continued the pursuit into Glastonbury and shot the operator of the stolen car in the area of New London Turnpike and Chestnut Hill Road.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital, according to Litwin.

Police said the officers involved in the incident are also being treated at a local hospital for injuries.

Glastonbury police said the intersection of Route 83 and New London Turnpike is closed to motor vehicle traffic.

Connecticut State Police and the Connecticut State's Attorney's Office are investigating the incident.

