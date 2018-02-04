Driver of stolen vehicle shot by East Hartford police

A large police presence has gathered in Glastonbury after, sources said, a police chase (WFSB)

One person was shot by law enforcement following a multi-town pursuit involving a stolen vehicle, according to police.

Lt. Joshua Litwin of the East Hartford Police Department said officers spotted the stolen vehicle at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday evening at Turtle Creek Lane in East Hartford.

According to Lt. Litwin, officers were hurt when they approached the vehicle, prompting officers to fire at it. The suspect fled the scene.

Police pursued the driver into Glastonbury and shot the suspect in the area of New London Turnpike and Chestnut Hill Road, after the driver struck a number of other vehicles.

The suspect was treated for injuries at a local hospital, according to Litwin.

Police said the officers involved in the incident are also being treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

Glastonbury police said the intersection of Route 83 and New London Turnpike was closed.

Connecticut State Police, the Connecticut State's Attorney's Office and Detectives from the Central District Major Crime Squad are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact state police at 860-706-5652.

