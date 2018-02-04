Police investigation underway in Glastonbury

A large police presence has gathered in Glastonbury after, sources said, a police chase (WFSB)

A large police presence has formed in Glastonbury as an investigation is underway.

The circumstances of the investigation are not yet immediately known, but police are in the area of Chestnut Hill Rd and New London Turnpike on Sunday evening.

Sources close to the investigation said a suspect is dead following a police pursuit.

