Pursuit ends with stolen vehicle suspect shot, officers hurt

A large police presence has gathered in Glastonbury after, sources said, a police chase (WFSB)

One suspect was shot by police following a multi-town pursuit involving a stolen vehicle, according to police.

East Hartford police said they received the stolen vehicle report around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Lt. Joshua Litwin of the East Hartford Police Department said officers spotted the vehicle at Turtle Creek Lane in East Hartford.

According to Litwin, officers were hurt when they approached the vehicle, prompting at least one officer to fire at it. The suspect fled the scene.

Police pursued the driver into Glastonbury and shot the suspect in the area of New London Turnpike and Chestnut Hill Road, after the driver struck a number of other vehicles.

The suspect was treated for injuries at a local hospital, according to Litwin. He remains there.

Police said the officers involved in the incident were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and have been released.

Glastonbury police said the intersection of Route 83 and New London Turnpike was closed, but it has since reopened.

Connecticut State Police, the Connecticut State's Attorney's Office and Detectives from the Central District Major Crime Squad are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact state police at 860-706-5652.

