CT company cashes in on Eagles' victory

With quarterback Tom Brady at the helm of the New England Patriots, the game is never over until the clock expires.

It's a notion GimaSport in Hartford has become very familiar with in its years of producing championship gear.

It was also the case on Sunday as the Pats made a final push in the closing seconds of the game, but ultimately lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Minnesota.

"Oh, it's unbelievable. Unbelievable!" said Chuck Foreman, an Eagles fan. "The Eagles - fly home baby!"

As soon as the clock hit zero, GimaSport began production of its Eagles hats.

The company told Channel 3 that it expects to make thousands of them on Monday.

"Because the Eagles have not won the Super Bowl ever, we've been doing a lot of these," said Roberto Giansiracusa, owner, GimaSport. "It's unfortunate for the Patriots fans in this area, but there are a lot of Eagle lovers all over the country and the northeast."

Giansiracusa said they'll make about 4,000 hats on Monday. He also believes there will be a lot of reorders because of the demand.

The hats will be available at major retailers like Dick's Sporting Goods, Lids, J.C. Penny, Modell's and more.

Production for the company actually began ramping up after the NFC and AFC championship games.

"These are both good markets, the New England Market and the Philadelphia market," Giansiracusa said. "So, it's been crazy for about three weeks now."

