Storm expected to bring snow, rain on Wednesday

A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for Litchfield and Hartford counties. (WFSB)

Following a couple of quiet but cold days, a storm on the horizon for Wednesday is expected to bring snow and a wintry mix to the state.

A Winter Storm Watch was posted for Litchfield, which is the area of the state expected to see the most snow, and Hartford counties. The watch goes into effect 7 a.m. on Wednesday and runs until 4 a.m. on Thursday.

While we're expected to get a few snow showers Tuesday night, there will be little to no accumulation.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the storm should start after the morning commute on Wednesday.

So far, Channel 3 meteorologists are predicting 4 to 8 inches in Litchfield County, 2 to 5 inches along the Interstate 84 corridor and a coating to 2 inches along the shoreline and in eastern Connecticut.

"The snowfall forecast is subject to change since a shift in the storm track of only 20 miles to the north or south can make a big difference in how much snow we’ll ultimately see," DePrest said.

Given the storm track, it looks to start as snow and then transition to rain for much of the state.

Some of that rain could be heavy.

Temperatures should reach the low and middle 30s across most of the state by the time the evening commute rolls around. They'll drop back into the 20s by late Wednesday night.

Thursday looks to be partly sunny, windy and seasonably cold with lows between 15 and 25 degrees and highs ranging from 30 to 35.

Friday looks to be quiet, but there could be a few flurries and snow showers.

The next storm is expected to arrive Saturday night and Sunday.

"We expect rain or a wintry mix changing to rain Saturday night and Sunday. Temperatures could reach the low and middle 40s across much of the state Sunday afternoon. Rain will come to an end Sunday night," DePrest said.

