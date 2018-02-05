Wednesday storm could deliver snow, wintry mix

Following a couple of quiet but cold days, a storm on the horizon for Wednesday could bring snow or a wintry mix to the state.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said the storm will follow a warmer track near or to the west of the state.

"Snow or a wintry mix will begin during the late hours of the morning," Haney said. "It's expected to snow in Connecticut for about four to five hours before we see a change over to mixed precip in northwestern Connecticut and plain rain everywhere else."

Temperatures should reach the low and middle 40s across most of the state by the time the evening commute rolls around.

"However, as the storm makes a departure, colder air will wrap in and change plain rain back over to snow late Wednesday night and very early Thursday morning," Haney said.

Thursday looks to be partly sunny, windy and seasonable cold with lows between 15 and 25 degrees and highs ranging from 30 to 35.

Friday looks to be dry and cold as well with partly sunny skies.

The next chance for precipitation will be on Saturday in the form of a few rain or snow showers.

"There may be a period when light, steady mixed precipitation comes," Haney said. "Should this event occur, minor accumulations may make roads slippery."

Sunday may be rainy.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.