CT lawmakers, officials to announce gun legislation

A package of gun legislation will be introduced by Connecticut officials and lawmakers on Monday that includes a ban on bumpstocks.

Rep. William Tong, New Haven Mayor Toni Harp and members of New Haven's legislative delegation plan on announcing the legislation at 12:15 p.m. on Monday.

They said bump stocks are after-market products that can be attached to semi-automatic guns to make them more like fully-automatic guns, which are illegal in Connecticut.

The legislation would also include a ban on "ghost guns," which are partially completed weapons that do not meet the federal definition of a firearm and can be sold without background checks to anyone. All a buyer has to do is assemble it. The guns then have no serial number.

The group said ghost guns can be a path to gun ownership for criminals and people with mental illnesses.

Gun rights advocates continue to say the efforts undermine the Second Amendment and will do little to stop criminals.

Bump stocks were thrust into the spotlight following reports that Stephen Paddock, the man investigators said committed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, used one when he killed 58 people in Las Vegas.

Massachusetts and New Jersey, states led by Republican governors, have put laws into place preventing the sale and possession of the devices.

A dozen other states, including Connecticut, are considering a ban.

The news conference is happening at the Church on the Rock on Hamilton Street in New Haven.

