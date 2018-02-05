Power outage closes school in Madison

A power outage has closed a school in Madison on Monday.

According to Madison Public Schools, the Island Avenue School is closed because Eversource can not commit to restoring before noon on Monday.

"Given cold weather conditions and lack of interior lighting, it is not safe for students," the district posted to its website. "Therefore school is canceled at Island Avenue School only."

Eversource reported more than 770 customers without power as of 9 a.m.

A spokesperson told Channel 3 that there was an unknown failure at a substation. It happened between midnight at 1 a.m.

Eversource continues to work on the problem.

