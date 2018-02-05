Plow truck slides off road in Norfolk

A plow truck driver was taken to hospital after this crash on Monday morning.? @NorfolkPIO1

A plow truck slid off the road in Norfolk on Monday morning, according to local authorities.

The crash was reported on the dirt road section of Bald Mountain Road around 9:15 a.m. The Norfolk fire department, ambulance and town crews assisted in helping the vehicle.

The unidentified driver was taken to the hospital for "evaluation."

