Police in Enfield are alerting residents about a prisoner who was unaccounted for on Sunday afternoon.

Connecticut State Police are continuing their full-scale search for a missing inmate.

Reward being offered in search for escaped inmate

Officials from the Department of Corrections confirmed the man who escaped from a CT prison has been located.

Police in Georgia released more details about how they captured an escaped inmate from Enfield.

CT inmate who spent 10 days free after escape back in court

Jerry Mercado believed to have escaped by clinging to the undercarriage of a vehicle as it left prison grounds is scheduled to face a judge. (CT DOT/Cherokee Sheriff’s Office)

A Connecticut prison inmate believed to have escaped by clinging to the undercarriage of a vehicle as it left prison grounds is scheduled to face a judge.

Jerry Mercado faces escape-related charges in court Monday.

State prisons officials say the 25-year-old man was returned to Connecticut Friday night from Georgia, where he'd been held since being apprehended Jan. 17. Officials say he initially fought extradition, but later waived that right.

Mercado escaped from the Carl Robinson Correctional Facility in Enfield on Jan. 7. He was serving three years for burglary.

He was taken Friday to the high-security Northern Correctional Institution in Somers.

