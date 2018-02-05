Man charged in crash that killed 2 Hartford women

A 24-year-old woman was killed and another was injured after they were hit by a car in Hartford on Tuesday night.

A 24-year-old woman was killed and another was injured after they were hit by a car in Hartford on Tuesday night.

Glass bits in hair lead to man's arrest in connection with deadly hit-and-run

Glass bits in hair lead to man's arrest in connection with deadly hit-and-run

Police have arrested Nathaniel Jefferson in connection with a crash that killed two women crossing the street in Hartford last month. (Hartford Police Department)

Police have arrested a man in connection with a crash that killed two women crossing the street in Hartford last month.

Police said 24-year-old Nathaniel Jefferson was the driving the silver-colored 2006 Acura TSX that hit 24-year-old Tina Fontanez and 23-year-old Catalina Melendez, both of Hartford, when they were crossing Vine Street on the evening of Jan. 16.

Fontanez and Melendez were rushed to Saint Francis Hospital where Fontanez died that night. Melendez died about a week later on Jan. 23, police said.

Police said Fontanez and Melendez were getting out of a cab when they were hit by the Acura TSX.

Detectives from the Crime Scene Division and Major Crimes Division were able to seize evidence from the crash to start their investigation. The Acura TSX fled the scene and was located near the Bethel and Guilford streets.

Police said they learned the owner of the Acura TSX was Hartford resident, 25-year-old Lorenzo Ivery. He was charged with making a false statement, hindering prosecution and owner liability.

During the investigation, police said Jefferson "admitted to being the operator of the vehicle at the time that it struck Ms. Fontanez and Ms. Melendez." He also said that he fled the scene.

On Monday, Jefferson turned himself into the Hartford Police Department. He was charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter and two counts of evading responsibility with death, as well as one count of evading responsibility, reckless driving, traveling too fast for conditions, failure to drive in proper lane and operating with a suspended license.

Jefferson is being held on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.