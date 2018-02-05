Alexa Story *Do Not Delete*

FROM THE CHANNEL 3 NEWSROOM...
STATE POLICE ARE NOW INVESTIGATING AN OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN GLASTONBURY.
EAST HARTFORD POLICE SAY THEY PURSUED A STOLEN VEHICLE INTO GLASTONBURY AND CONFRONTED THE SUSPECT WHEN THE SHOOTING OCCURRED.
SAD NEWS OUT OF WOLCOTT WHERE A STATE TROOPER WAS KILLED IN A CRASH.
TROOPER DANIELLE MILLER DIED SATURDAY NIGHT.
SHE WAS OFF-DUTY WHEN THAT COLLISION OCCURRED.
THE CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION - NO CHARGES HAVE BEEN FILED.
THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES WON THE SUPER BOWL FOR THE *FIRST* TIME EVER - BEATING OUT THE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 41-TO-33.
THE UNDER-DOG EAGLES WERE LEADING MOST OF THE GAME, BUT NEEDED A TOUCHDOWN LATE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER TO CLINCH THE VICTORY.
AND WHILE THE EAGLES WON THE CHAMPIONSHIP, THE GIANTS MAY HAVE WON FOR BEST AD.
QUARTERBACK ELI MANNING AND RECEIVER ODELL BECKHAM JR. STOLE THE SHOW WITH AN NFL AD WHERE THE TWO PERFORM A SCENE FROM THE MOVIE DIRTY DANCING COMPLETE WITH THE ICONIC LIFT.
