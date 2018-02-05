Police search for 5 wanted in connection with Waterford Ulta theft

Police are looking for these women in connection with a theft at Ulta in Waterford. (Waterford Police Department)

The Waterford Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying five suspects wanted in connection with a theft from a makeup store in town this weekend.

The theft took place at Ulta on Feb. 3. Police said the combined total of items stolen from store was $387.25.

If you can identify, please call or email police at 860-442-9451 or at rcarrol@waterfordct.org.

