Police search for 5 wanted in connection with Waterford Ulta the - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Police search for 5 wanted in connection with Waterford Ulta theft

Posted: Updated:
By WFSB Staff
Police are looking for these women in connection with a theft at Ulta in Waterford. (Waterford Police Department) Police are looking for these women in connection with a theft at Ulta in Waterford. (Waterford Police Department)
Police are looking for these women in connection with a theft at Ulta in Waterford. (Waterford Police Department) Police are looking for these women in connection with a theft at Ulta in Waterford. (Waterford Police Department)
WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) -

The Waterford Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying five suspects wanted in connection with a theft from a makeup store in town this weekend.

The theft took place at Ulta on Feb. 3. Police said the combined total of items stolen from store was $387.25. 

If you can identify, please call or email police at 860-442-9451 or at rcarrol@waterfordct.org. 

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.