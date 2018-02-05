Investigation into crash that killed state trooper continues

Investigators are slowly trying to piece together the horrific head-on crash that claimed the life of a Connecticut state trooper over the weekend.

The crash happened on Route 69 in Wolcott, just before 9 p.m. on Saturday.

It’s going to take a while, but investigators said they will be looking at everything from cell phone records of the two drivers, blood samples, and the computer systems in the two cars to give them a better idea of what exactly happened.

Connecticut State Trooper Danielle Miller’s cruiser collided head-on with a pick-up truck, driven by 30-year-old Aric Rivkin.

Miller who died from her injuries, was assigned to Troop L in Litchfield and was a member of the 124th training troop, graduating from the Connecticut State Police Academy in 2014.

Before becoming a state trooper, she interned with the Waterbury Police Department's forensic lab.

"It’s always the same when we see tragedies such as that, it is hard. It just hits a little closer to home being another officer,” said Wolcott Police Chief Ed Stephens.

Two days later, there was still some debris scattered along the side of the road where the crash happened, as investigators with the Naugatuck Valley Collision Investigation Team will now have the task of trying to figure out just what happened.

"Big help will be from the computers in the car, it will say, whether there was acceleration, whether there was breaking, what had occurred, we'll be able to tell, why the accident happened, was someone going too fast, was someone cutting over did someone accidentally go into the wrong lane? We don't know yet it could be one of many things that caused this accident unfortunately,” Stephens said.

Rivkin was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released Sunday morning.

According to judicial records, back in 2010 he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Just like with any crash, police will look to see if that was a factor here.

“Blood tests, I know today we're doing search warrants for blood, everything is covered in these investigations. They're very thorough, the collision team does an excellent job with that,” Stephens said.

The investigation into the crash and the circumstances leading up to the accident is expected to take several weeks.

No word just yet on the arrangements for Trooper Miller.

