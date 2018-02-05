Massachusetts man dies in Colchester crash

A serious crash on Route 2 in Colchester caused delays in the area on Monday (WFSB)

A man from Massachusetts died in a crash on Route 2 in Colchester Monday evening.

The crash closed the eastbound side of Route 2 around 4:15 p.m. on Monday. The highway has since reopened.

#CTtraffic: Rte 2 eb x21 Colchester closed for one car vs tree crash. Life Star enroute for one with serious injury. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 5, 2018

Police said the driver lost control as he approached the area of Exit 21, went off the road, and hit some small trees and brush.

The driver was identified as 46-year-old Edward Thomas, of Hadley, Mass.

He was flown to Hartford Hospital via LIFE STAR where he died.

He was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.

