Part of Route 2 in Colchester reopens following serious crash

COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -

A "serious" crash closed the eastbound side of Route 2 in Colchester on Monday evening. 

Route 2 was closed between exits 19 and 21 after a vehicle crashed into a tree around 4:15 p.m. The right lane reopened around 5:30 p.m.

Life Star medical helicopter was called to the crash. There was no word on the condition of those involved.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

