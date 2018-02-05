Part of Route 2 in Colchester reopens following serious crash

A serious crash on Route 2 in Colchester caused delays in the area on Monday (WFSB)

A "serious" crash closed the eastbound side of Route 2 in Colchester on Monday evening.

Route 2 was closed between exits 19 and 21 after a vehicle crashed into a tree around 4:15 p.m. The right lane reopened around 5:30 p.m.

Life Star medical helicopter was called to the crash. There was no word on the condition of those involved.

#CTtraffic: Rte 2 eb x21 Colchester closed for one car vs tree crash. Life Star enroute for one with serious injury. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 5, 2018

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

