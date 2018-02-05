PD: Person hit by car on Route 6 in Columbia - WFSB 3 Connecticut

PD: Person hit by car on Route 6 in Columbia

COLUMBIA, CT (WFSB) -

Route 6 in Columbia is closed after a person was hit by a car.

It happened in the area of Oakwood Lane, according to the Department of Transportation.

The person was conscious and alert, police said, but is being transported to the hospital via LIFE STAR for evaluation.

