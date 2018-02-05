A midweek storm will bring snow, sleet, and rain!

MONDAY RECAP…

We had some clouds in the state early this morning, but the sky quickly became sunny. High temperatures for the day occurred in the pre-dawn hours. They ranged from 38 degrees in Windsor Locks to 48 degrees in Groton. However, a strong northwesterly wind ushered in colder air throughout the day. By late this afternoon, temperatures were in the 20s and low 30s and the wind chill dropped into the teens in many parts of the state. The wind gusted to over 40 mph in some parts of the state today. The peak wind gust was 46 mph in Storrs and 45 mph on New London Ledge, and 41 mph in Litchfield.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

A ridge of high pressure will move into New England from the west and that means the wind will diminish throughout the night. Temperatures will fall back through the 20s this evening and overnight lows will be in the teens. The sky will remain clear this evening, then we’ll likely see an increase in cloud cover after midnight.

TUESDAY…

Overall, a quiet winter day. Morning clouds will give way to partly sunny skies. There could be a few snow showers, but we expect little or no snow accumulation. The air will be seasonably cold with temperatures rising well into the 30s and the wind will be fairly light.

A MIDWEEK STORM…

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Litchfield and Hartford Counties from Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night.

Energy aloft is currently diving southward across the Pacific Northwest. This will cause surface low pressure to develop in the Deep South tomorrow. The storm will then move northeastward toward New England on Wednesday. The storm center will track near or just to the south of Connecticut by Wednesday evening. Given what we know now, we expect snow to develop in Connecticut Wednesday morning, but after the morning commute. Snow will then change to an icy mix and rain during the afternoon and evening as milder ocean air moves into much of the state. However, precipitation could remain all snow in the Northwest Hills. Precipitation may briefly change back to all snow before ending around midnight. Total snow accumulation is expected to range from 2-5” across much of the state. Coastal communities will likely get only a coating to 2” of snow before the change to rain. Litchfield County and the hills of Northwestern Hartford County could get 4-8” of snow. The snowfall forecast is subject to change since a shift in the storm track of only 20 miles to the north or south can make a big difference in how much snow we’ll ultimately see.

Temperatures should reach the low to middle 30s over Northern Connecticut Wednesday afternoon. Shoreline communities could see highs closer to 40 degrees, especially in New London County. Temperatures will drop into the 20s by late Wednesday night. That means black ice could form on untreated surfaces.

THURSDAY…

A windy, cold day with highs 30-35. A northwest wind could gust to 30-40 mph. The wind chill will be in the teens most of the day. At least the sky will be bright and sunny. A ridge of high pressure will move into New England Thursday night. That means the wind will diminish and the mercury will dip into the teens in many outlying areas.

FRIDAY…

Another quiet day, although a few flurries and snow showers are possible. Sky conditions are expected to vary from cloudy to partly sunny. It is going to be a seasonably cold day with highs in the 30s.

THE WEEKEND…

High pressure will drift across Northern New England on Saturday and it should provide us with tranquil weather conditions. We may see an increase in cloud cover, but we don’t anticipate any precipitation. Temperatures should reach the mid to upper 30s Saturday afternoon.

The next storm is forecast to arrive Saturday night and Sunday. Once again, the storm center will take a warmer track near or directly over Southern New England. Therefore, we expect rain or a wintry mix changing to rain Saturday night and Sunday. Temperatures could reach the low and middle 40s across much of the state Sunday afternoon. Rain will come to an end Sunday night.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

Monday will be a nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies and a brisk northwesterly breeze. However, cold air will lag behind the departing storm. Therefore, temperatures could reach the 40s before they trend downward in the afternoon and evening.

JANUARY 2018

January went into the record books as a slightly colder than normal month with above normal precipitation. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport will come in at 25.2 degrees, which is 0.9 degrees colder than normal. We had 3.86” of precipitation, which is 0.63” above normal. This includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow and ice. Snowfall for the month was 13.7”, which is 1.4” above normal.

January started out very cold with sub-freezing temperatures the first 8 days. This was part of a lengthy deep freeze that began on Christmas Day and it lasted 2 weeks! The temperature reached a record high of 60 degrees on the 12th, and a record tying 59 degrees on the 13th. The record warmth came with a heavy rainstorm. The deep freeze followed by a warm, heavy rain led to flooding and major ice jams on some of the state’s streams and rivers, like the Housatonic and Connecticut River.

The highest temperature for the month was 60 degrees on the 12th and the lowest temperature was 9 below zero on the 7th. The mercury dipped below zero on 4 days during the first week of January.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

