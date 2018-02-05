Body found along shore in Old Lyme

Police in Old Lyme are investigating after a body was found along the shore on Monday afternoon.

The body was found along the shore in the area of Hatchett's Point in Old Lyme, around 3 p.m.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the identification and cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-399-2100.

