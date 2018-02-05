Police identify man found dead along shore in Old Lyme

Juan Colon was found dead in Old Lyme after police said he has been missing since Thanksgiving. (Submitted)

Police in Old Lyme have identified the man whose body was found along the shore on Monday afternoon.

The body of 44-year-old New Britain resident Juan Colon was found along the shore in the area of Hatchett's Point in Old Lyme, around 3 p.m.

Police said that Colon was reported missing by the New Britain Police Department on Nov. 23, 2017.

Police said there was "no criminal aspect" to Colon's death.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on Colon's body. Detectives from Central District Major Crime have taken over this investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Connecticut State Police at 860-399-2100 or text TIP711 and the information to 274637. Police said they can keep all calls/texts confidential.

