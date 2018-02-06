Storm to bring a mix of snow, ice and rain tomorrow

After the Wednesday morning commute, a storm is expected to bring snow and an icy mix to the state.

However, how much accumulation actually happens remains in flux.

A winter storm watch will go into place for Litchfield and Hartford counties on Wednesday morning and run through Wednesday night.

"Given what we know now, we expect snow to develop in Connecticut [Wednesday] morning, but after the morning commute," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "Snow will then change to an icy mix and rain during the afternoon and evening as milder ocean air moves into much of the state."

The storm could remain all snow for the northwest hills.

It may change back to snow for the whole state just before the storm ends around midnight.

Haney expected accumulations to range from 2 to 5 inches of snow across most of the state. Northern Litchfield County may see 4 to 8 inches. The shoreline and eastern Connecticut will likely get a coating to a couple of inches.

"The snowfall forecast is subject to change since a shift in the storm track of only 20 miles to the north or south can make a big difference in how much snow we’ll ultimately see," he said.

Temperatures for Wednesday should reach the low-to-mid 30s for most of the state. The shoreline may crack 40 degrees.

However, they'll drop back into the 20s by the evening.

"That means black ice could form on untreated surfaces," Haney said.

Thursday is expected to be a windy and cold day with highs between 30 and 35 degrees.

"A northwest wind could gust to 30-40 mph," Haney said. "The wind chill will be in the teens most of the day."

However, it will be sunny.

Friday will be a quiet day, but cold with highs again in the 30s.

The state's next chance for a storm will be Saturday night into Sunday.

Haney said the system looks to be similar to the one expected to arrive on Wednesday.

"We expect rain or a wintry mix changing to rain Saturday night and Sunday," he said. "Temperatures could reach the low and middle 40s across much of the state Sunday afternoon."

The rain will end by Sunday night.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.