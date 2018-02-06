Storm to bring a mixed bag of wintry weather tomorrow

A winter weather advisory was issued for most of the state. (WFSB)

A mixed bag of wintry weather is on the way for Wednesday, bringing snow, an icy mix, and rain to the state.

The drive to work will be okay, but snow starts to fall across the state by 9 a.m.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said it'll overspread the entire state by 10 or 10:30 a.m.

A winter weather advisory was issued for Hartford, Tolland, Windham, New Haven, Fairfield, New London and Middlesex counties until Wednesday night. A winter storm watch will go into place for Litchfield County on Wednesday morning and run through Wednesday night.

"The snow will quickly become heavy at times with snowfall rates about 1”/hour," DePrest said.

The storm remains mostly snow for the northwest corner, but for the rest of the state, it will change to an icy mix of sleet, freezing rain, and rain during the afternoon.

"However, freezing rain will linger well into the afternoon and perhaps even into the early evening over northern and western portions of the state since the cold air will be hard to scour out," DePrest said.

The evening commute will be messy. In southeastern CT, roads will be wet and slushy, while in the northeastern part of the state, roads will be snow, slush, and ice covered.

The rain may change back to snow for the whole state just before the storm ends around midnight.

Accumulations range from 2 to 5 inches of snow across most of the state. Northern Litchfield County may see 3 to 7 inches. The shoreline and eastern Connecticut will likely get a coating to a couple of slushy inches.

Temperatures for Wednesday should reach the low-to-mid 30s for most of the state. The shoreline may crack 40 degrees.

"The sky will clear later tomorrow night and temperatures will drop into the upper teens and 20s. That means ice will form again on untreated surfaces," DePrest said.

Thursday is expected to be a windy and cold day with highs between 30 and 35 degrees.

However, it will be sunny.

Friday will be cold with highs again in the 30s, and a few flurries and snow showers are possible.

The state's next chance for a storm will be Saturday night into Sunday.

The system looks to be similar to the one expected to arrive on Wednesday.

The rain will end by Sunday night.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

