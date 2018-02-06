Gov's plan raises some taxes to close budget gap

Connecticut residents will soon learn more about the governor's plan to close the budget gap.

Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy unveiled an outline of his 2019 budget proposal on Monday.

It's a plan he said does not raise sales tax or tax revenue rates. However, it does raise other taxes.

More details of the proposal will be released during Malloy's State of the State address on Wednesday.

The proposal will be Malloy's last since he's not seeking reelection. He said it includes a mixture of tax increases, cuts and highway tolls.

It was unveiled two days before the General Assembly begins its new legislative session.

Malloy called for tolls by 2023 and raising the gas tax by 7 cents until that happens.

There would also be a tax on state pensions, a raise in the real estate tax and the elimination of the property tax credit.

However, the plan also includes a proposal to help cushion the impact of the federal tax bill.

The budget would increase the cigarette tax and impose a 25-cents-per-bottle deposit on wine and liquor, which is not sitting well with Republicans.

Malloy said that when it comes to the state budget, there are few easy answers left for state leaders.

He said what matters most is achieving balance with realistic and responsible changes.

