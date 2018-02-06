Newington officials try to figure out who's responsible for 19,000 gallon fuel spill

The Town of Newington is trying to figure out who is responsible for a 19,000 gallon fuel spill on Garfield Street. (WFSB)

Officials in Newington said they will explain more on Tuesday how a 19,000 gallon fuel spill went on for at least a year.

The fuel leaked out of tanks in a bus yard on Garfield Street and went unnoticed.

It left behind an expensive mess and forced town officials to allocate emergency funding for the cleanup.

They said they're trying to figure out who is responsible. They said it was the result of someone simply not doing their job.

The town also called it a mistake that's costing it and its residents millions of dollars.

Channel 3 was the only station there on Monday night when Newington officials said the maintenance of tanks is solely the responsibility of the Board of Education.

“We would like to see some cooperation," said Ben Ancona, Newington town attorney. "I know the board wants to cooperate with the council, the council wants to cooperate with the board.”

Town officials exclusively told Channel 3 that they do not know when the last inspection was; however, in a recording of a phone call released on Monday night, a Board of Education member acknowledged the error to the superintendent.

With no funding coming from the state, cleaning up them mess will be very expensive.

Newington voted to allocate $5 million in emergency funding. It is spent $700,000 so far.

More answers are expected during a 5:30 p.m. meeting.

