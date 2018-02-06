Life in the fast lane: Eagles to play at XL Center

The Eagles will play at the XL Center in Hartford on Oct. 6. (XL Center)

It may not be the Hotel California, but there's plenty of room at the XL Center.

The Eagles will pay the venue a visit on Oct. 6, according to Live Nation.

Tickets go on sale on Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, added a total of six shows to their "An Evening with the Eagles" concert series, including the Hartford one.

For ticket information, head to xlcenter.com.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.