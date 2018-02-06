NWS: No tsunami warning, despite alert

The National Weather Service assured followers on Tuesday morning that no tsunami warning was issued for New England.

An alert went out to smartphones with the Accuweather app around 8:30 a.m. stating there was one in effect.

However, it quickly corrected itself.

Here's a statement provided to Channel 3:

The National Tsunami Warning Center, part of the National Weather Service, issued a routine test message at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET this morning. The test message was released by at least one private sector company as an official Tsunami Warning, resulting in reports of tsunami warnings received via phones and other media across the East Coast, Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean. The test message was not disseminated to the public via any communication channels operated by the National Weather Service. We're currently looking into why the test message was distributed by at least one private sector company, and will provide more information as soon as we have it.

Channel 3 viewers were quick to email the Early Warning Forecast Center to ask about it.

However, the NWS continues to say there is no threat. It said it is trying to figure out what went wrong.

This is the latest false alarm to raise eyebrows.

Last month, a state employee in Hawaii mistakenly sent out a missile attack warning.

