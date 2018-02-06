NWS sends out 'erroneous alert' for Tsunami warning

The National Weather Service told followers on Tuesday morning that no tsunami warning was issued for New England.

The NWS sent out an alert around 8:30 a.m. stating there was one in effect.

However, it quickly corrected itself.

"A tsunami test was conducted earlier [Tuesday] morning, that did have 'test' in the message," the NWS posted to Twitter. "We are currently trying to find out how a message went out as a warning. We will update you when we find out more."

Channel 3 viewers were quick to email the Early Warning Forecast Center to ask about it.

However, the NWS continues to say there is no threat.

Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.