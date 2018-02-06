School districts put in tough spot due to timing of tomorrow's storm

Burlington's superintendent said he'll have to make a decision on whether or not to cancel school by 5 a.m. on Wednesday. (WFSB)

Even through the timing of Wednesday's storm is later in the morning, school districts around the state will have to make an early call on whether or not to cancel or dismiss school.

In Burlington, which could see anywhere from 4 to 7 inches of snow, superintendent Alan Beitman said he'll be checking in with public works crews and state and local police before making a decision by 5 a.m.

He said the district has used five of its six snow days for the year.

However, he won't take a chance with the safety of more than 2,000 students.

"We’d rather go one day later in June than have some sort of accident that would send a child to the hospital or a citizen to the hospital," Beitman said.

Beitman said any additional snow days will be added after the last day of school, which is slated for June 14.

For more on the forecast, head here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.