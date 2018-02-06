Bridgeport, New Haven lawmakers seek to open casino process

Bridgeport and New Haven lawmakers want a new competitive process for Connecticut's first casino on non-tribal land.

Democratic Bridgeport Rep. Chris Rosario says inviting various casino developers to compete to build a commercial casino in the state "will bring Connecticut the best deal, in terms of jobs, economic development, community benefits and support for our local businesses."

The General Assembly last year passed legislation aimed at allowing the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes to build a satellite casino in East Windsor to compete with MGM Resorts' under construction casino in Springfield, Massachusetts. But the project has been delayed, pending federal approvals. The state and tribes are suing the federal government for failing to act.

The lawmakers submitted legislation that will be considered in the new legislative session, which begins Wednesday.

