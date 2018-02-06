Crash closes Frontage Road in West Haven

JUST IN

A motor vehicle crashed into the woods in West Haven on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Frontage Road is closed from Eder Road through Allings Crossing Road, police said.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. To stay ahead of the delays, click here.

There was no word on injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Frontage Road is closed from Eder Road through Allings Crossing Road for a vehicle crash into the woods. Avoid area. — West Haven Police (@WestHaven_PD) February 6, 2018

