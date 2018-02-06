PD: Man caught recording men getting out of showers at Southington YMCA

Fernando Torres-Cabrera was arrested after police said he recording men in locker room at the Southington YMCA on Monday. (Southington Police Department)

A 30-year-old man was arrested after police said he recording men in locker room at the Southington YMCA on Monday.

Police charged Naugatuck resident Fernando Torres-Cabrera with voyeurism and disorderly conduct.

The arrest of Torres-Cabrera comes after police were called to the YMCA on High Street. Upon arrival, officers located a camera in the drying off area of the men's locker room.

During their investigation, police determined Torres-Cabrera "positioned a cell phone in a gym bag with the camera activated in video recording mode in a gym bag near the drying area outside the showers." The camera and a gym bag were found positioned so that it could record men drying off after a shower.

Police said Torres-Cabrera was spotted multiple times in the area where the camera was positioned.

While being interviewed by police, Torres-Cabrera admitted to owning the camera and gym bag and putting them in that position.

Torres-Cabrera was released after making his $25,000 bond. He is expected to be arraigned at Bristol Superior Court on Feb. 13.

