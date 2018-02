Chocolate Clusters / Mix in's



Recipe by: Anita Ferron

Get your mix in ingredients today's choices

Raisins

Butterscotch Crunch

Krispies Crunch

Pretzels

1. Melt 1 cup of candy melts to 1 cup of mix in's

2. Mix thoroughly so cluster ingredients are totally coated with candy

3. Drop mixture in 1 tablespoon portions onto parchment covered cookie sheet refrigerate till firm

Try your own combinations use (mini marshmallows, gram crackers, pretzels, nuts, coconut or crushed candies)