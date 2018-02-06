2.6.18 Make Your Own Chocolate: Lemon Crunch Bark

Lemon Crunch Bark

Recipe by: Anita Ferron

Ingredients:

- 1 pound vanilla-flavored candy coating, cut up

- ¾ cup finely crushed hard lemon candies

Preparation:

1. Line a baking sheet with foil; set aside.

2. In a heavy 2-quart saucepan (double boiler)heat candy coating over low heat, stirring constantly, until melted and smooth. Remove from heat.

3. Stir in crushed candies, reserving some to sprinkle on top. Pour mixture onto the prepared baking sheet.

4. Spread to about ?-inch thickness. Sprinkle with the reserved crushed candy pieces.

5. Chill candy about 30 minutes or until firm. (Or, let candy stand at room temperature several hours or until firm.)

6. Use foil to lift firm candy from the baking sheet; carefully break candy into pieces. Store tightly covered for up to 2 weeks. Makes 1 pound candy.