2.6.18 Make Your Own Chocolate: Filled Center Molded Chocolate & Filling Chocolate Molds

Filled Center Molded Chocolate & Filling chocolate Molds

Recipes and instructions by: Anita Ferron

Filled Center Molded Chocolate:

Work in small batches and immediately put into refrigerator till set.

Make sure molds are 100% dry and are not dusty or scratched Make sure the molds are at room temperature

1. Melt your chocolate fill each mold less than ½ full of chocolate then use a brush to coat the sides. Hold the mold up to the light and make sure you have no spaces. Gently tap the mold to remove any air bubbles

2. Let the chocolate set by placing it in the refrigerator for 10-15 minutes remove from the refrigerator. Your chocolate shells are now ready to be filled.

3. Gently warm your ready-made cream centers until it is a pudding like consistency

4. Fill a pastry bag with the prepared filling or roll the size filling you want in your hands covered with cornstarch or gloves

5. Fill the "chocolate Shells" about 1/8" from the top of the mold.

6. Gently tap the mold on the counter to remove air bubbles and to make sure you have filled the nooks and crannies of the "chocolate shell" completely. Be careful not to overfill the shells

7. Return molds to the refrigerator for about 5 minutes to give the filling time to chill before making the base of the chocolate piece.

8. Remove from the refrigerator using a spoon cover the filling with the melted chocolate to the top of the mold.

9. Tap the mold on the counter to remove all air bubbles and to level the chocolate

10. Scrape excess chocolate from the mold by running the long edge of your offset spatula along the surface of your mold.

11. Return the filled mold to the refrigerator for about 10 minutes depending on the size of the mold. (When chocolate is not set up, it will appear "wet" on the underside of the mold

12. When chocolate has completely hardened turn the mold upside down and tap it until the chocolate is released.

Store candy in an air tight plastic container and keep in a cool, dry place between 55-70*F

Filling chocolate Molds:

1. Melt or temper you chocolate (double boiler, microwave, slow cooker) work in small batches

2. Make sure molds are clean, dust free, dry, no scratches (molds are washed in warm water only dried with a soft cloth)

3. Place melted candy into molds using spoon, melting bottle, decorating bag (do not overfill)

4. When mold is filled, lightly tap several times on counter to eliminate air bubbles in the candy

5. Hold mold up to the light above your head to make sure all spaces (nooks & crannies are filled)

6. Place filled mold in the refrigerator or freezer till candy has set (if there are any dark areas on the underside of the mold it means some of chocolate is still soft, wait a few more minutes.

7. Unmold by turning upside down store in an airtight container at room temperature