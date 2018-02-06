Woman who suffered burns in Enfield fire has died

A woman who suffered burns in a fire last week has died (WFSB)

A 72-year-old woman who suffered burns in a fire in Enfield last Friday has died.

The fire broke out at a home on Pearl Street, near the intersection of Riverdale Road, Friday afternoon.

Firefighters said at least two people were in the home with the fire started.

The woman was not identified by officials.

Firefighters said it appears that the fire started in the back of the house, possibly in the kitchen.

Gusty winds made it difficult to fight the fire on Friday.

The exact cause remains under investigation.

