911 calls from prison escapee's mother released

A man who escaped from prison last month appeared in court on Tuesday.

Also, for the first time, the audio from a 911 call made by Jerry Mercado’s mother was released.

Mercado had been serving his last year of a three-year sentence at the Carl Robinson Correctional Facility when he escaped by stowing away under a vehicle on prison grounds Jan. 7.

His mother tried to blow the whistle once she figured out her son had escaped.

The first time she called the prison itself, she was disconnected after being told they were dealing with an emergency.

Then she called the Hartford Police Department and officers were able to get a lead.

In the 911 calls, Mercado’s mother is heard saying he told her to pick him up in Enfield.

She told police that he claimed to have been released when he called her to pick him up at the Burger King almost four miles down the road from the prison.

She brought him to Hartford, he asked her for money and told her to drop him off on Bonner Street so he could go have sex with someone, according to the warrant.

His mother told police she realized he had escaped after a family member looked up his actual release time and saw what was happening on the news.

She called the prison first, but police said she "was advised of a facility emergency and the call was disconnected prior to her providing her son’s name,” according to court documents.

His mother then called Hartford police saying she didn't know he had escaped, was worried she would be in trouble and didn't want anything bad to happen to him.

Mercado was on the run for two weeks before he was arrested at a gas station in Georgia where a phone call to his mother led police to him.

Channel 3 reached out to the Department of Corrections about the phone call that was disconnected and has not heard back.

Five prison employees were put on temporary leave in relation to the escape.

Mercado is being held on bond and is due back in court March 23.

