A messy Wednesday with snow, ice, and rain!

BLIZZARD LARRY, THE BLIZZARD OF ’78!

Today is the 40th anniversary of one of Southern New England’s worst snowstorms. It was a storm that shut down and paralyzed the state for many days. The blizzard produced roughly 2 feet of snow in Connecticut and powerful winds blew the snow into 10-12 foot drifts on Constitution Plaza in Hartford! Winds gusted to over 50 mph for hours on end. A gust to over 90 mph was measured on Cape Cod. Heavy snow actually came in 2 rounds and it was hard for road crews to keep up with it due to extreme blowing and drifting that occurred for many hours.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

This evening will be nice with clear to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will fall back through the 20s. Later tonight, clouds will overspread the state in the pre-dawn hours. Temperatures will bottom out in the range of 15-25.

A MESSY DAY TOMORROW…

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted for all of Northern Connecticut and all of Fairfield County. The advisory has also been issued for northern portions of New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties. The weather alert is in effect from tomorrow morning into tomorrow night.

A storm will move northeastward toward New England tomorrow. The center will track near or just to the south of Connecticut by evening. Snow will develop tomorrow morning, but after the morning commute. The snow will start spreading into Western CT by 9:00 am and it will overspread the rest of the state by 10:00 or 10:30 am. The snow will quickly become heavy at times with snowfall rates about 1”/hour. Snow will then change to an icy mix of sleet, freezing rain, and rain during the afternoon as milder ocean air moves into much of the state. However, freezing rain will linger well into the afternoon and perhaps even into the early evening over northern and western portions of the state since the cold air will be hard to scour out. The evening commute will be quite messy. For Southeastern Connecticut, roads will be wet and slushy. For Northern Connecticut, many roads will be snow, slush, and ice covered. High temperatures will range from near freezing in Northern Connecticut to the lower 40s along the Southeast Coast.

Precipitation may briefly change back to all snow before ending around midnight tomorrow night. Total snow accumulation is expected to range from 2-5” across much of the state. Coastal communities will likely get only a coating to 2” of snow before the change to rain. Litchfield County and the hills of Northwestern Hartford County could get up to 7” of snow.

The sky will clear later tomorrow night and temperatures will drop into the upper teens and 20s. That means ice will form again on untreated surfaces.

THURSDAY…

A windy, cold day with highs 30-35. A northwest wind could gust to 30-40 mph. The wind chill will be in the teens most of the day. At least the sky will be bright and sunny. A ridge of high pressure will move into New England Thursday night. That means the wind will diminish and the mercury will dip into the teens in many outlying areas.

FRIDAY…

A few flurries and snow showers are possible, but most of the day will be dry. Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy. It is going to be a seasonably cold day with highs in the 30s.

THE WEEKEND…

Saturday won’t be a bright day with mostly cloudy skies expected. However, our weather should remain dry and temperatures will likely reach the 40s as cold air begins to retreat to the north of Connecticut.

The next storm is forecast to arrive Saturday night and Sunday. The storm will take a warm track with the center passing through Southern new England. Therefore, we expect an all rain event with periods of rain late Saturday night and Sunday. Mild air will overspread much of the region and there is the potential for highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees!

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

Rain is expected to end Monday morning, perhaps as a wintry mix. We should then see some partial clearing in the afternoon. Cold air will lag behind the departing storm and therefore temperatures are expected to top out in the 40s.

Tuesday looks good. It should be a partly sunny, comfortable day with highs in the low and middle 40s.

JANUARY 2018

January went into the record books as a slightly colder than normal month with above normal precipitation. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport will come in at 25.2 degrees, which is 0.9 degrees colder than normal. We had 3.86” of precipitation, which is 0.63” above normal. This includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow and ice. Snowfall for the month was 13.7”, which is 1.4” above normal.

January started out very cold with sub-freezing temperatures the first 8 days. This was part of a lengthy deep freeze that began on Christmas Day and it lasted 2 weeks! The temperature reached a record high of 60 degrees on the 12th, and a record tying 59 degrees on the 13th. The record warmth came with a heavy rainstorm. The deep freeze followed by a warm, heavy rain led to flooding and major ice jams on some of the state’s streams and rivers, like the Housatonic and Connecticut River.

The highest temperature for the month was 60 degrees on the 12th and the lowest temperature was 9 below zero on the 7th. The mercury dipped below zero on 4 days during the first week of January.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

