Former Wethersfield principal sentenced in voyeurism case

He’s the former elementary school principal in Wethersfield found taking upskirt photos of young girls in a local Walmart and other public places.

On Tuesday, John Bean learned his fate in court.

He resigned from Highcrest Elementary School in 2016.

Last October, Bean pled guilty to two felony counts of voyeurism.

He’s accused of taking more than 160 videos of little girls, some of them up their skirts.

“I’d just like to say I’m very sorry and I’ve worked very hard over the past year to take care of my mental health issues,” said Bean, 49.

His defense attorney said his client suffers from a myriad of mental health issues, and had a psychotic break when he took the videos.

He added that Bean is in the process of turning his life around, with the help of medication.

“Sadly, the media has portrayed him as some sick individual but I’m so confident that this event does not define John’s life because John has done so many good deeds,” said Bean’s attorney William Paetzold.

The prosecution wasn’t buying it, and reiterated the fact they consider him a risk to public safety, based on the numerous videos found on his school issued cell phone and laptop.

“It’s the state’s position, your honor, as a well-educated principal of an elementary school the defendant should have been aware of his inability to control criminal conduct and he should have sought treatment long before his arrest,” said Debra Collins, the prosecutor.

In the end, the judge decided to sentence Bean to two years in prison, calling the charges against him malicious, premeditated and deceptive acts that disrespected the dignity of others.

“Just the fact that you may have substance abuse issues or you may have mental health issues does not excuse your behavior,” the judge said.

Once Bean is released from prison, he will be on probation for 10 years.

He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.