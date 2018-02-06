Community raising money for Manchester family

A local community is coming together to help one family in Manchester who unexpectedly lost a very special family member.

The town’s first responders set up a fundraising page to help the family.

“It started out as a typical call, and did not end that way,” said Deputy Chief Jason Smith of the Manchester Fire Department.

More than 20 first responders arrived for that call.

A 41-year-old was in cardiac arrested and needed help. Smith was among those trying to save him.

“It had bothered some of us on scene more than usual and something we couldn’t put aside,” Smith said.

The incident happened around one week ago. First responders were able to get Bryan Savoy to the hospital, but he passed away.

Bryan leaves behind his wife of 11 years, his three children, and his extended family.

“They witnessed everything that was going on. We saw the hurt in the children, we saw the hurt in Shannon. It bothered us, it bothered us deeply,” Smith said.

Bryan grew up in Southington, coached football and baseball, and made Manchester home.

Smith said they knew they had to do something for this family.

“We reached out to the other agencies in town, Manchester Police, Manchester Fire EMS, and ambulance service, as a group, how can we not only help this family but ourselves and putting this behind us,” Smith said.

This loss hit the first responders close to home.

“All of us are young, you know 41 years old is young. You’re still planning your life,” Smith said.

The first responders are hoping to raise $15 thousand to help the family move forward.

“Check it out and anything can help,” Smith said.

If you are interested in making a donation to the Savoy family, you can click here.

