Changeover to freezing rain underway for parts of the state

A storm that began as snow has transitioned to freezing rain and rain across the state.

A winter weather advisory is in place for most of the state until Wednesday night.

"The transition from snow to a mix of sleet and freezing rain has moved into a good portion of Connecticut," said meteorologist Melissa Cole. "If you've seen the changeover happen at your house, you're done with the snow."

Southeast Connecticut was no longer in the Winter Weather Advisory because temperatures are above freezing there, so icing no longer a threat.

"Talk about right on time, we said the snow was going to start at about 9 a.m. and the snow started at 9 a.m.," said meteorologist Scot Haney.

Around 10 a.m. it overspread the state and reduced visibility for the duration of the morning.

Spinouts were reported.

Accumulations of 3 to 5 inches may fall in northern Litchfield County. The rest of the state should see anywhere from a coating to 2 inches.

Temperatures on Wednesday started out in the mid-20s.

A flow of air off of the ocean will warm those up a bit. Highs may reach just above freezing for the day.

"Then from south to north, it will transition to freezing rain," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "The concern, inland, for a prolonged period of freezing rain that will form a glaze of ice has increased."

On top of snowfall accumulations, there could be a tenth to a quarter of an inch of ice, particularly in the northwest hills and valley locations north of Hartford.

The freezing rain could last hours.

"Freezing rain will linger well into the afternoon and perhaps even into the early evening over northern and western portions of the state since the cold air will be hard to scour out," said meteorologist Melissa Cole.

The evening commute is going to be rough.

"For southeastern Connecticut, roads will be wet and slushy," Haney said. "For northern Connecticut, many roads will be snow, slush, and ice-covered."

The storm may change back to snow as it wraps up by late Wednesday night.

"The sky will clear late [Wednesday night] as temperatures drop into the upper teens and 20s," Haney said. "That means ice will form again on untreated surfaces."

Thursday looks to be windy and cold with highs between 30 and 35 degrees. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph could happen with a wind chill in the teens for most of the day.

