Freezing rain, rain lead to icy conditions tonight

Much of the state saw all forms of wintry weather on Wednesday, as the storm started at snow but transitioned to freezing rain and rain for most.

A winter weather advisory is in place for most of the state until 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

"Rain and freezing rain will end from west to east across the state between 9 p.m. and midnight as the storm slips out to sea to the east of New England," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

There could be a quick change back to snow for some Wednesday night, before it all comes to an end.

On Wednesday, the highest accumulation of snow was reported in Canaan and Sharon, with 3 inches, while across the interior part of the state, towns saw a coating or a little more.

"There was a lot of icing following the snow with a tenth of an inch to more than a quarter of an inch of ice accretion over interior portions of the state," DePrest said.

Slushy and wet surfaces will re-freeze overnight, meaning there will be plenty of slick spots overnight and into the morning.

This re-freeze could lead to isolated and scattered power outages, DePrest added.

Thursday looks to be windy and cold with highs between 28 and 34 degrees. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph could happen with a wind chill in the teens for most of the day.

Friday will start out as sunny, but clouds move in as the day goes on. There could be some snow showers or a period of light snow in the afternoon or evening.

